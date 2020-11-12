World Kindness Day, how will you engage in the good?

Today on ABC4, Nicea is joined by Missy Larsen, VP of Philanthropy at doTerra and she is here to talk about something we can all get behind – World Kindness Day and the #ENGAGEINGOOD movement.

Engage In Good is a movement to help the world share creative ways of being kind from a distance.

doTERRA has teamed up with Leon Logothetis, host of the Netflix series, The Kindness Diaries in a campaign to add more kindness to the world. doTERRA challenged their Wellness Advocates, Customers, Corporate employees, and anyone else who wanted to participate to perform small acts of kindness for 15 days.

Their goal was to put 250,000 acts of kindness into the world. Together, they performed more than 330,000 acts of kindness! Friday, November 13 is World Kindness Day and doTERRA celebrates the impact of one act of kindness.

doTERRA went with Leon to the Food & Care Coalition in Provo, UT to deliver 72-hour emergency relief kits and sack lunches prepared by doTERRA employees. The Food and Care Coalition is a unique place as it provides education, medical, dental, mental health services and employment opportunities to those who are emerging from homelessness. During that visit, we learned more about the scale of homelessness in Utah County and the vast need for affordable housing and met individuals who shared their experiences and hopes for self sufficiency.

As a result, doTERRA immediately committed significant time and funding through the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation to team with other private and public funders to help the Food & Care Coalition build Candlelight Villas, a complex that will provide badly needed permanent supportive housing in Utah County. The groundbreaking for the Candlelight Villas was just last month!

The Candlelight Villas will have 72 one-bedroom units situated on a beautiful campus with a pocket neighborhood design. There will be a garden, outdoor gathering space, and a brand new doTERRA Service Center. The special doTERRA Service Center will provide a space where Wellness Advocates, employees, and members of the community can participate in service opportunities. This will be a truly unique place of kindness.

Let’s celebrate World Kindness Day by engaging in good together. Share your simple acts of kindness with us on social media by tagging doTERRA and using the hashtag #ENGAGEINGOOD. Now, let’s go be kind!

This article contains sponsored content.