(ABC4 News) – Wonder Woman aka Tabatha Contreras is partnering up with the band, ‘Royal Bliss‘ to co-host their virtual charity concerts.

The live stream will be from the Royal Bliss Facebook page, at 7 o’clock in the evening on Saturday, December 5th and Saturday, December 12th. Proceeds from the concert will help raise money for Toys for Tots.

For every donation your name will be entered for a chance to win an autographed guitar from ‘Royal Bliss.’