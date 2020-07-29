Women empowering women with a positive mindset

Holly Love from Talk365TV stops by ABC4 to share some exciting information with Surae Chinn about Wellness Wednesday!

Wellness Team expert Mr. Dennis Parker has an upcoming event at the Certified Hypnotherapy Training School & Positive Mind Management Services that will definitely get you into that Healthy Mind, Healthy Body, Healthy Life Flow.

Something that Holly with Talk365tv wants to tell all viewers about is a retreat to empower women.

Empowerment Women’s Retreat:

This is not just your typical experiential health or recreational therapy even though you will be staying in a beautiful lodge, eating 5 Star Cuisine & heading out into the world to enjoy nature every day.

This is actually a 3-day therapeutic experiential transformation retreat for women that want to heal from abuse, loneliness, grief, or any of those things that may be holding you down & keeping you stuck from being the amazing person you want to be.

Each day you will be working with Dennis & other Positive Mind Management Certified Clinical Hypnotherapists learning his exclusive Positive Mind Management Techniques which are a powerful set of advanced Mental Skills & Tools that he has developed over his 30+ years in practice that when implemented correctly, allow a person to enjoy complete emotional control.

“After working with Dennis myself, I personally learned how to completely shut down anxiety permanently, Increase Focus, & Boost my Energy Levels – all without any outside assistance or medications and just the techniques.” Say’s Holly

If you want more information check out the Positive Mind Management Services Event Tab on their Website where you can get all the details & contact info for Dennis & Amy who can answer any of your questions.

The Second thing that Holly wants to make sure that we are aware of for Wellness Wednesday is to be aware that fall classes start at The Certified Hypnotherapy Training School on September 14th.

Dennis always says the best way to learn these Powerful Techniques at the highest level is to take the classes. He offers a lower non-certifying rate for those not interested in becoming a Certified Clinical Hypnotherapists but just want to learn the skills as an added skill to their existing career.

If you are interested in a new career, check out our latest interview with Dennis that available on our YouTube Channel where we talk about the 8 reason’s why CHTS is simply the best ROI in education, Period! That will answer a lot of your questions about certifying or of course go to the School Website for all the details & set up a consultation with Dennis there!!!

For more information about Talk365 TV, you can Watch them M-F at 6:30 am on Utah’s CW30 or on YouTube or visit their Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

This article contains sponsored content.