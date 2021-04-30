With the easing of restrictions; what do you need to know about staying safe?

After a year like 2020, it is essential for businesses to continue to take action when it comes to cleanliness and sanitization. To help businesses keep their customers safe and for patrons to easily know if companies are up to par, we have the owner of Hive9 Protection, Tiffany Hansen, discussing her product and Business Sanitization Solutions.

Protect your Hive with Non-hazardous products. Hive9 Protection offers an Electro-static process – seeking out the place to land, finding and killing that will save you time and money. The Hive9 Protection product continues to eliminate germs and bacteria long after the application.

Hive9 Protection’s Unique Formula is now available to purchase online. They feel that it’s an important need to get the product into as many businesses as possible. If you would like, Hive9 Protection can do it or they would love to train your janitorial staff.

As the mask mandate starts to lift and businesses become more relaxed it’s important to know if businesses are still conscious about sanitization, protection, and cleanliness. The easy answer is to look for the check-mark on the front door of businesses that you frequent.

If you would like additional information or to schedule to have Hive9 Protection clean for you, go to their website or give them a call at (801) 703-7218.

