Will a recession rob your retirement?

Brian Decker, Owner and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning joined Nicea on ABC4 Utah to talk about recession and what you need to know about your retirement.

Recessions can be scary times to live through for many people, especially those nearing retirement or already retired. Decker Retirement Planning can help ensure a recession won’t negatively impact their retirement financial plans.

No one wants to go through a recession, but recessions are a fairly common occurrence and there are ways to proactively plan for one. For instance, you can place a portion of your retirement income in assets that won’t be negatively affected by a dip in the stock market.

Brian mentioned planning proactively for the possibility of a recession. But what if it’s too late to plan proactively? What if a recession is already affecting your assets? Unfortunately, this does happen to people. But there are still options to help keep a recession from completely derailing your financial plans. And that’s why it’s even more important to talk with a financial professional.

Just like when you’re sick, you go see a doctor, when your financial strategy needs attention, you go see a financial professional. Brian is a professional and he suggests you track your monthly expenses, see where you can cut back, and start saving more immediately. Your future self will thank you for building your nest egg.

