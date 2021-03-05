Why wait until the weekend for brunch when you can enjoy it every day?

Bartolo’s is the creation of chef Alex and his wife Rhia Bartolo and with the original location in the heart of Kimball Junction in Park City, Utah currently thriving they decided to expand and they’ve opened a new location in Sugar House.

Located at 1270 S 1100 E, right next to Liberty Heights Fresh Market, Bartolo’s Sugar House will offer a similar menu from Park City’s location, and also will offer a second to none rooftop summer dining experience.

Bartolo’s is an artisanal restaurant and neighborhood spot with an Italian-inspired kitchen specialized in handcrafted pasta. Bartolo’s is a must-stop. Come check out what they have to offer yourself by visiting their website where you can order TakeOut / Delivery or reserve a seat.

