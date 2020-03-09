Why adding beef to breakfast just got tastier

Watch as Jennifer Burns and Jacob from Utah Beef Council cook up some easy and simple beef and egg sliders for breakfast. Beefs not just for dinner anymore and also great to take on the go.

You can find more recipes at BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

Steak and Egg Sliders

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 lb. sirloin steaks

2 tablespoons butter

8 eggs

1/2 cup mozzarella or cheddar cheese, shredded

3 tablespoons milk

3 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

2 green onions, chopped

8 rolls, split

1-2 Roma tomatoes, sliced into 8- 1/4” slices

Hot sauce or salsa, for serving

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium high heat, add oil. Cook steaks to desired doneness. Remove from pan. Let rest for 5 minutes while cooking eggs. Thinly slice.

Wipe out the same skillet and bring up to medium heat. Add butter. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, cheese, milk, cilantro, green onions, salt and pepper. Pour mixture into skillet. Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently, or until eggs set up and cheese melts.

Divide steak and egg mixture on each roll. Top with a tomato slice. Serve immediately with hot sauce or salsa.

Recipe provided by Utah Beef Council

This article contains sponsored content.