Who would you nominate for the 2020 Heroes Award?

Jeanette Bennett the owner of Utah Valley Magazine joins Nicea DeGearing with ABC4 to talk about Utah Philanthropy Day and why this may be the most important moment to honor all the good that people are doing.

Each November since 1999, the Association of Fundraising Professionals Utah Chapter, Utah Nonprofits Association, and UServeUtah have celebrated Utah’s outstanding philanthropists and volunteer leaders at the annual Philanthropy Day Luncheon.

In its first year, Utah Philanthropy Day recognized some very prestigious members of our community such as Jon and Karen Huntsman, Sr., Harris and Amanda Simmons, and the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation. It was an honor to celebrate these fine individuals and organizations, and to continue to do so each year, carrying out the tradition of recognizing the ultimate in compassion brought forth in our community.

Utah Philanthropy Day is Utah’s flagship celebration of philanthropy and volunteerism. For more than 20 years, the event has celebrated Utah’s unparalleled spirit of philanthropy by honoring – through a series of awards – the incredible people who do so much for our community.

From COVID-19 to the fight for social justice, we have seen Utahns step up – and step in – in extraordinary ways this year. This is the inspiration for our new 2020 Heroes Award. It will honor the courageous frontline workers and unsung heroes who are carrying us through the peaks and troughs of these challenging times.

All of this will come together with a special broadcast here on ABC4 Utah on November 16 – in conjunction with National Philanthropy Day.

We’re thrilled to partner together to recognize some truly remarkable Utahns – and help share the message of working together for the common good.

In addition to celebrating the amazing people in our community, Utah Philanthropy Day helps to advance the tireless work of the Utah Nonprofit Association, the Association of Fundraising Professionals Utah Chapter, and UServeUtah – three organizations are the backbone of our nonprofit community here in Utah.

Award Nominations are now open for our 8 awards, including our new 2020 Heroes award. If you know of someone you’d like to nominate – whether that’s a unit of nurses who helped care for you, an essential worker, a volunteer who’s helped from afar – now’s the time!

Nominations close August 20, and there is an anticipated high volume so make sure to get yours submitted soon. Here is a list of the available awards:

2020 Heroes Award

Philanthropic Leadership Award

Foundation Spirit of Giving Award

Corporate Spirit of Giving Award

Outstanding Young Volunteer Award

Outstanding Volunteer Award

Governor’s Career Humanitarian Leadership Award

Lieutenant Governor’s Public Service Award

Heart & Hands Award

For more information, you can visit Utah Philanthropy Day.

Make sure to tune into ABC4 Utah on November 16th to view the special broadcast!

This article contains sponsored content.