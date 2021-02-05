Who do you think is coming to FanX 2021?

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention announced that actor, model, singer, and songwriter Alan Ritchson will attend FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention on September 16-18, 2021 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Ritchson is best known for his roles as Aquaman in the CW’s Smallville, Hank Hall on Titans, Raphael in the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows and Gloss in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

In addition to these roles, Ritchson is a singer and released his first album, This Is Next Time, in 2005. He began his career as a model with Abercrombie and Fitch. Over the course of his career, he’s been the voice of Aquaman, most recently in the animated film, Justice League: The New Frontier. In September 2020 it was announced that he will play the lead role of Jack Reacher in the new adaptation of Lee Child’s Reacher book series.

“Alan has been in many of our fans’ favorite TV shows and movies and is always one of our most requested guests from fans,” said Dan Farr, FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention Founder and Show Producer. “We’re excited that Alan will join us as we’re finally able to get back together after such a long delay between shows. He’ll play a big role in making 2021 bigger and better and helping us make up for the lost time.”

FanX 2021 will feature the best in geek and pop culture, including movies, TV shows, cosplay, gaming, books, comic creators, artists, and vendors from fandoms such as Marvel, DC, Disney, Star Wars, 90’s Sitcoms, Cartoons, and many more.

In addition to Ritchson, FanX has already announced a number of guests, including William Zabka and Martin Cove from the Karate Kid and Netflix’s Cobra Kai, and voice actors Jess Harnell, Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, and Maurice LaMarche from Animaniacs.

For updates on guests and FanX promotions, visit the FanX website, follow FanX’s social media, and subscribe to the FanX Newsletter. FanX 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and FanX organizers are committed to making FanX 2021 bigger and better than ever before.

“2020 was a difficult year for so many people and we’re excited to get the FanX family back together again to celebrate our favorite TV shows, movies, comic books, artists, and other pop culture fandoms that helped get us through the pandemic,” continued Farr. “At FanX, our first priority is and will always be the health and safety of attendees. We’re working closely with state health officials and the Utah state government to make sure we follow the latest health precautions and all the necessary protocols.”

For more information about FanX 2021 or to purchase tickets now, visit their website.

This segment contains sponsored content.