Aundrea DeMille Author and International Keynote Speaker, Business Owner, and podcast host of The Wake Up Stories

Her new book is set for Pre-Sales on June 18th. The name of the books is: Is It Racism? How to Wake Up to Bias and Seed, Plant, and Grow Equality. DeMille tells Nicea what the book is about, the title and why it’s important to wake up to bias.

In Aundrea DeMille’s new book she answers a few important questions and more through her own personal stories, historical perspectives, and of course current events.

Is racial bias really a “thing of the past?”

Does discrimination really “not exist anymore?”

When it comes to race relations do we really “not see color?”

The answers to these questions will surprise and shock you. but DeMille has a vision for a new world because as she tells us, racial bias is not dead in America– not even close.

In this exciting new book, she explores the potential to change the way people think and feel about racial stereotypes. DeMille expresses how a tool called The Mind Model can “reseed” people’s thoughts. The Mind Model demonstrates how to Wake Up and change our feelings through our conscious and subconscious minds.

The feelings that we experience come from the subconscious mind and are where we intentionally or unintentionally seed and grow racial bias. That is where all the input from the outside world gets planted into our minds. DeMille shares how using our conscious minds, We can reseed our unconscious minds to become self-aware of our bias and to grow a new mindset for equality.

For additional information about Aundrea DeMille, visit her website or you can listen to her podcasts.

