What is the Namaste Memory Care Program?

The Namaste Memory Care Program is located inside Crescent Senior Living. Where there are 30 studio apartments. Two courtyards, two recreation rooms, a dining room and a variety of sensory stations, including a tool table, a fishing station, a front porch, a motherering station, barber station, post office, hunting and fishing, a sporting station featuring Jazz memorabilia.

Shayla Dayley is a licensed Recreational Therapist and recently completed her assisted living administrators course. Some of the weekly activities for her memory care residents include Singing telegrams from the group, Heart and Soul, cooking classes, crafting, daily reminiscence, and physical exercise, During warmer weather gardening and pet therapy are part of the routine. Staff also eat with the residents each meal to help with model eating which helps the residents with process memory.

During the covid challenges, Shayla has been very active in communicating with resident families. She calls, texts and emails on a regular basis and she coordinates facetime visits or window visits for residents and their families. Most resident’s families are able to speak with their loved ones several times a week.

Care Partners in the Namaste program receive additional training on dementia and communication with those with dementia.

