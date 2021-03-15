What can you do with the leftovers from your corned beef?

St. Patrick’s Day is around the corner and you probably have corned beef on the menu, but what to do with the leftovers? Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council have a great idea today on ABC4 Utah – Corned Beef and Egg Breakfast Sandwiches!
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 4 large eggs
- 4 English muffins, split
- 6 oz. mozzarella or cheddar cheese, shredded or sliced
- 1/4 lb. corned beef, cooked, sliced
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Thousand Island Dressing:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish
- 2 teaspoons white onion, finely diced
- 1 small garlic clove, grated
- 1 teaspoon white vinegar
- 2-3 dashes Tabasco sauce ((optional))
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to broil.
- In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Crack eggs in a small bowl (one at a time), add to skillet. Cook covered for 2 to 3 minutes or until eggs are set. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, mix all of the Thousand Island Dressing ingredients together.
- Place the English muffin halves on a greased baking sheet. Spread the desired amount of Thousand Island Dressing on the inside of each one. Divide the cheese on the inside of the bottom halves of the muffins and the corned beef on the inside of the tops. Broil for 1-2 minutes or until cheese has melted and the muffins are lightly toasted. Place one egg on top of each melted cheese half. Fold English muffin sandwiches together. Serve immediately.
You can print the recipe for your home here and then head on over to the Utah Beef Council’s website for more delicious recipes and information on all things beef.
