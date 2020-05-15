We’re open and just in time for Endangered Species Day

Deena Manzanares with ABC4 spoke with Brent Beardsley of The Living Planet Aquarium about opening up and the many ways you can see the animals.

The Living Planet Aquarium is going virtual to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of Endangered Species Day with a weekend-long celebration! Visit our social media channels (listed below) for videos and ways to show your support for endangered species.

We are open and excited to welcome guests again! Currently, everyone needs to reserve a time to visit, including Aquarium Members. You can do so at The Living Planet Aquarium.

Today is Endangered Species Day, and we’ll be celebrating! Most of our celebration will be online, so if you won’t be visiting the Aquarium, you can still celebrate with us. It is an opportunity for people of all ages to learn about the importance of biodiversity and how our actions have an impact on the animals and habitats around us.

The Aquarium is home to several endangered species, including the sea turtles, several local Utah fish, and the Desert tortoises.

A few things you can do to help endangered species are staying on the trail while hiking to preserve natural habitats, pick up any litter that you see, and reduce, reuse, and recycle plastics.

To see more ideas on how to help endangered species, go to The Living Planet Aquarium’s website, Facebook Page, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and you can also visit them on Snapchat.