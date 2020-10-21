Wellness Wednesday with a sneak peek of Fall-Tastic Showdown

Holly Love with Talk 365 TV joined Surae Chinn on ABC4 today to talk about some new and exciting changes they have coming to the show.

Beyond being able to start and end your weekday’s on the CW30, you can also catch Talk 365 TV on ABC4 Midday each month. Also, starting in November they will be visiting the evening news on the CW30.

If all of that fails and you miss seeing Holly Love or any of the other Talk 365 TV crew you can still catch up on all of their latest content on their Youtube channel, Facebook, or on Instagram.

Over the next weeks leading into the holidays, our wellness team of experts have their shows jam-packed with amazing ways you can level up your life and improve your health. They’re calling these The Fall-Tastic Showdown shows and they’re starting with the return of one of their OG wellness team experts – Dr. Brian Rodgers from Body Renu.

If you have not had the opportunity to get to know Dr. Rodgers you can go check out his playlist on youtube or his website. Dr. Rodgers is a Functional Medicine Doctor that along with his team of Specialists treats a wide variety of disorders such as Autoimmune and thyroid disorders, Hashimoto’s and cardiovascular disease, medical weight loss, and health coaching to name a few.

The one that started it all and actually led Holly Love to find the 5 years ago is Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy using pellets. There are many studies regarding how and why both men and women get low on key hormones like Testosterone & Estrogen but the main two are Age and Stress. In fact, some studies show a 50% decline by age 40, and prolonged exposure to high-stress causes a problem at any age.

Holly tells us that she started experiencing problems with Anxiety, Night Sweats & Panic Attacks in her Mid 20’s. The first Group of Doctors she saw went the rounds of putting her on Anti-depressants & Anti-Anxiety Drugs which actually just made things worse. She then found doctors that were doing testing for Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy using Compounding Prescription Pills & Creams which was better.

Then Holly found Dr. Rodgers and his Team at Body Renu that were doing advanced testing and treatment with Bio-Identical Hormone Pellet Therapy which was a game-changer. With the Pellet, she felt almost 100% relief from the anxiety within 24 hours.

Body Renu and Dr. Rodgers treatment with Bio-Identical Hormone Pellet Therapy has additional benefit s and can also significantly refuse the risk of serious health problems like Osteoporosis, Alzheimer’s, Heart Disease & Diabetes.

