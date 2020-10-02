Wear purple to help stop the violence in Utah

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and today on ABC4 we have The Safe Harbor Director of Development Gladyris Larsen and also Intermountain Healthcare Assistant Vice President of Community Health Lisa Nichols to announce the kickoff of the #StoptheViolence Utah campaign.

They have a statewide effort this year – service providers from St. George to Logan and Intermountain Healthcare have joined together for #StoptheViolenceUtah to educate the public about this serious issue and the available resources, call for an end to Domestic Violence, and gain support.

Domestic violence is a serious public health issue with devastating consequences in families and communities.

There are over a dozen nonprofits that work with those experiencing domestic violence across Utah. They range in size and scope of services, but they are all committed to offering safety and support for survivors of domestic violence, and also offer prevention education in order to help stop the violence.

And this year we have joined together for a statewide campaign called #StoptheViolenceUtah.

Our campaign is focused around the website, stoptheviolenceutah.org, and it is a call to action for the entire state of Utah to end domestic violence.

The goals of this effort is to EDUCATE about the wide range of services available across the state, to RAISE AWARENESS about this issue, to OFFER a place for people to get information and help, ENCOURAGE the community to get involved, to HONOR survivors, and to rally SUPPORT for local agencies through donations and volunteerism.

Domestic violence can take many forms – emotional abuse, financial control, technology abuse – it’s not just physical abuse. Our providers are experts in offering a range of services to meet the diverse needs.

Lisa with Intermountain Healthcare tells us that they have joined this effort as a lead partner. and they’re so invested in this effort because they’re deeply committed to the safety and health of our communities. Domestic Violence is a very real and serious issue in our communities. 1 in 3 women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime and 1 in 7 men. As healthcare providers, we see this issue often, it can be hidden, we want to shine a light and spread the word about the resources available.

Safe Harbor tells Nicea and ABC that they can help this October, and we will be highlighting this issue throughout the month with KTVX and on social media. Visit the website to learn more. We are accepting much-needed donations that will be distributed to providers across the State.

Because of COVID-19, in-person events are difficult, but providers across the state are planning in-person, safe walks on October 17 and we are also encouraging people to join us in wearing purple, which the is the color of domestic violence awareness, every Friday for #gopurple Fridays

If you know someone or you are in a domestic violence situation please reach out to a local provider, or call the statewide linkline at 1-800-897-LINK(5465). Very often the first step is what we call safety planning, which involves determining the level of risk and exploring resources available.

The most important thing for anyone in an abusive situation is to know that you are not alone, and there are resources to assist. If you know someone who is experiencing abuse, let them know that you are there for them.

This article contains sponsored content.