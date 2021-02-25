We truly pursue what’s pure

Today on ABC4 Utah we have Tim Valentiner, VP of Global Strategic Sourcing at doTERRA. Tim thanks for being here to help us learn more about how doTERRA sources their oils. How do you get such fabulous oils?

It’s important to note that doTERRA provides the highest quality, purest oils on the market. The way they are able to do that is by going directly to the source. They truly pursue what’s pure. ​

Finding and partnering with distillers around the world who can take the oil directly from the plant. Being at the source and working closely with the farmers who share the same philosophy around purity. Extracting and harnessing what the plant produces – let plants do what plants do best. ​

doTERRA source’s the best and helps the most. They’re uniquely positioned to have a top-quality agricultural product and work with farmers to improve their lives. Focus on philanthropic efforts, Healing Hands Foundation, and some specific projects. They call it Co-Impact sourcing because it’s just that. They get the benefit of the highest quality, most pure oils and they impact the source in a positive way. ​

