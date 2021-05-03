We have the goodies for your Cinco de Mayo Party!

Midday Sponsored

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jennifer and Jacob are in the ABC4 Utah kitchen cooking up Beef Fajita Skillet with Pico de Gallo. Put out a toppings bar for this Beef Fajita Skillet with Pico de Gallo and let everyone help themselves for your Cinco de Mayo party!

The skillet is a one-pot wonder and absolutely delicious! Print the recipe for your records at home here.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Sirloin Tip Steaks, cut 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick
  • Pico de Gallo (recipe follows)
  • 3 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 1-1/2 cups thinly sliced bell pepper, any color
  • 1/2 medium white onion, cut into 1/2-inch wedges
  • 1 medium jalapeño pepper, thinly sliced 
  • Salt
  • 8 small whole wheat tortillas (about 6-inch diameter), warmed

Rub:

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons ground chipotle Chile pepper 
  • Pico de Gallo: Combine ¾ cup chopped tomatoes, ¼ cup chopped white onion, 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, 2 teaspoons minced jalapeño pepper, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice in a medium bowl. Season with salt, as desired. 

Instructions:

  • Prepare Pico de Gallo. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. 
  • Stack beef Sirloin Tip Steaks; cut lengthwise in half and then crosswise into 1-inch wide strips. Combine beef and rub ingredients in a large bowl; toss to coat evenly. 
  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add bell pepper, onion, and jalapeño; stir-fry 5 to 8 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender.
  • Remove from skillet; keep warm. 
  • Cook’s Tip: A twelve-inch cast iron pan may be substituted for the large nonstick skillet. Cooking times will remain the same. 
  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in the same skillet until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry for 1 to 2 minutes or until the outside surface is no longer pink. Do not overcook.
  • Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with the remaining 1 teaspoon oil and beef. 
  • Return all beef and vegetables to skillet. Season with salt, as desired. Serve beef mixture in tortillas; top with Pico de Gallo. 
  • Test Kitchen TipsStir-Fry beef in ½ pound batches (do not overcrowd) continuously turning with a scooping motion for best browning.

Check out many other recipes on the Utah Beef Council website.

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 NFL Draft Coverage

More NFL Draft