We have the goodies for your Cinco de Mayo Party!

Beef Fajita Skillet with Pico de Gallo. Put out a toppings bar for this Beef Fajita Skillet with Pico de Gallo and let everyone help themselves for your Cinco de Mayo party!

The skillet is a one-pot wonder and absolutely delicious!

Ingredients:

1 pound Sirloin Tip Steaks, cut 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick

Pico de Gallo (recipe follows)

3 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided

1-1/2 cups thinly sliced bell pepper, any color

1/2 medium white onion, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

1 medium jalapeño pepper, thinly sliced

Salt

8 small whole wheat tortillas (about 6-inch diameter), warmed

Rub:

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1-1/2 teaspoons ground chipotle Chile pepper

Pico de Gallo: Combine ¾ cup chopped tomatoes, ¼ cup chopped white onion, 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, 2 teaspoons minced jalapeño pepper, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice in a medium bowl. Season with salt, as desired.

Instructions:

Prepare Pico de Gallo. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Stack beef Sirloin Tip Steaks; cut lengthwise in half and then crosswise into 1-inch wide strips. Combine beef and rub ingredients in a large bowl; toss to coat evenly.

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add bell pepper, onion, and jalapeño; stir-fry 5 to 8 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender.

Remove from skillet; keep warm.

Cook’s Tip : A twelve-inch cast iron pan may be substituted for the large nonstick skillet. Cooking times will remain the same.

: A twelve-inch cast iron pan may be substituted for the large nonstick skillet. Cooking times will remain the same. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in the same skillet until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry for 1 to 2 minutes or until the outside surface is no longer pink. Do not overcook.

Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with the remaining 1 teaspoon oil and beef.

Return all beef and vegetables to skillet. Season with salt, as desired. Serve beef mixture in tortillas; top with Pico de Gallo.

Test Kitchen Tips: Stir-Fry beef in ½ pound batches (do not overcrowd) continuously turning with a scooping motion for best browning.

