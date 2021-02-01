We eat with our eyes and this recipe looks SO good

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council in the ABC4 Utah kitchen to show viewers a delicious dinner recipe that the kids will also love.

Beef and Bean Tostadas are a wonderful treat for anyone. They include the nutrients of vegetables and beef with the crunch of tortillas. Jennifer tells us all the time we eat with our eyes so we want something that not only tastes good but also LOOKS good on the plate. These look and taste fabulous!

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon coriander

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/3 cup vegetable or canola oil

8-10 corn tortillas

1 (15 oz. can) white beans, rinsed, drained

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Suggested Toppings:

Arugula or Any Lettuce, chopped

Chopped Tomatoes

Diced Jalapeno

Sour Cream

Avocado

Serve with Lime Wedges

Instructions:

In a large skillet over medium heat, add ground beef, chili powder, cumin, coriander, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Brown ground beef. Drain any grease.

In a small frying pan over medium-high heat, add oil. Cook tortillas, one at a time, on each side for 1-2 minutes or until golden brown. Place each cooked tortilla on a paper towel-lined plate or baking sheet.

Heat the white beans in a small saucepan over medium heat or in the microwave for 2 minutes. Mash the beans with a fork.

To serve, place cooked corn tortillas on plates, divide the smashed beans on the top of each one. Divide the ground beef on top of the beans. Garnish with desired toppings. Serve immediately with lime wedges.

You can print the recipe to keep at home and then head on over to the Utah Beef Council website for more information and additional recipes.

