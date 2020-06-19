Want to look younger, healthier, and become more confident?

It’s possible and can happen in only five minutes thanks to a new product called Powerswabs. Scott DeFalco, a Powerswabs representative, explains how the product works.

Powerswabs put together a test called “Would You Rather” where we asked a panel of people how much more attractive a person is with a whiter smile.

The study found that 100% of the women interviewed said the man on the with the whiter teeth was more attractive and has substantially better odds of being kissed by a loved one. The men they interviewed said the same thing when they showed a image of a woman.

“This just demonstrates how important it is to give your smile a boost, and by using Powerswabs you can have an average of 2 shades whiter teeth in just 5 minutes, and 6 shades whiter in 7 days,” said Angie.

Unlike other systems, Powerswabs works on natural teeth as well as caps, crowns, and veneers. On average you can expect 2 shades whiter teeth after the 1st use and 6 shades whiter teeth in 7 days.

You can order by calling (800) 663-2909 or go online to Powerswabs.

This article contains sponsored content.