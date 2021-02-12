Want suggestions on where to take that date for Valentine’s Dinner this weekend?

Katy with Taste Utah is in Farmington Utah at Niño Viejo to take a look at the ultimate place you’re going to want to take your date for Valentine’s Dinner this weekend.

Niño Viejo is a remix of a classic. They believe the old world methods of making food such as making things by hand, cooking meat low and slow and using real foods rather than processed is the proper way. They’ve perfected the traditional ideas and applied their own unique spin into their recipes adding a young focus on flavor pairings rather than the status quo.

Lead by the creative direction of celebrity chef Marco Niccoli, they’re proud to serve what they consider the best of what the Hispanic or Latin world has to offer. Spain, Mexico, Costa Rica, Portugal, and everywhere in between bring influence to their dishes that you will notice in every dish.

Take a look at their gallery of dishes and see for yourself what they have to offer before you visit.

Hours:

Monday-Friday 11:00am – 10:00pm

Saturday 11:00am – 11:00pm

Sunday 11:00am – 9:00pm

Address and Phone:

160 N W Promontory,

Farmington, UT 84025

Call Us: (801) 451-1967

For more information you can view their menu here.

Take a bite out of Utah’s food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah. You can also visit Katy on her adventures around Utah via their website!

This article contains sponsored content.