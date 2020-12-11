Voted Best Wings in Utah, come see for yourself

Katy with Taste Utah visits another fantastic restaurant in Salt Lake City to give ABC4 Utah viewers the best places to visit this weekend. Today, she is visiting Trolley Wing Co.

Trolley Wing Company is the top wing spot in Salt Lake City, and they’re serving the hottest wings along with a full bar and all the sports you could ask for. A great place to hang out, watch the game or come by for drinks.

Trolley Wing Company has been voted the best wings in Utah for the last five years. Serving one of a kind, twice-baked wings, Trolley Chips, Mac-N-Cheese bites, Fried Cheese Curds, Jumbo Jalapeno Poppers, Wraps, Salads, or a Club sandwich. And, to top it all off, they serve vegan and vegetarian wings, so bring your friends.

Trolley Wing Company started 20 years ago at Trolley Square, in an actual trolley car, and has since grown into a thriving restaurant and sports bar, now with two locations in Sugar House and Midvale. They have been serving premium chicken wings with the hottest sauces and classic flavors while taking bold new ventures into uncharted territories with their authentic and social bar-like atmosphere.

This article contains sponsored content.