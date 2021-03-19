Vacation rentals now available at Stucki Farms in Washington City

Stucki Farms is Southern Utah’s, premier master-planned community. Located in beautiful Washington City, Stucki Farms is just under 600 acres. Stucki Farms has an additional 140 acres of open space, parks, lakes, and over 3 miles of walking trails.

The planned community has custom homes, small cottages, and even vacation rentals. In total, the development is broken up into different 25 different villages containing a combination of custom homes, homesteads, cottages, and residential amenities.

The property features a Farmhouse Welcome Center, Barn Event Center, and Resort Style Pool. The community is a custom-built development that encourages homes to be built differently while following the guidelines of each unique village. They have a wide variety of floor plans to choose from and can all be customized to your liking. All home development plans get reviewed by a site committee to ensure the overall feel of the homes matches the village. If you like craftsman-style homes, then the Homesteads is for you. If you want a more modern or southern-style home then the Crossroads will be a great landing spot. You can find something for each style at Stucki Farms.

Stucki Farms also has a wide range of vacation rentals at the Cottages at the Village. The unique courtyard community is surrounded by beautiful landscapes and most homes have a view of the Pine Valley Mountain. Prices range from $160,000 to over $600,000 based on size, lot, and the village you choose.

The event center is up and running and they are holding weddings, birthdays, baby showers, and parties. Stucki Farms is also partnering with other businesses in the St. George area to allow the consumer to have a one-stop-shop experience.

To learn more visit Stucki Farms today.

This article contains sponsored content.