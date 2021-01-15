Utahn’s keeping the dream alive

Jeanetta Williams, President of NAACP – Salt Lake Branch joined ABC4 Utah to discuss the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration and the special television broadcast of the NAACP-Salt Lake Branch’s 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial celebration – which is also a Tribute to Dr. King and Rosa Parks.

The NAACP – Salt Lake branch invites you to celebrate unity and peace this Martin Luther King jr. Holiday. Join all of us for a tribute to Dr. King, Rosa Parks, and Utahns keeping the dream alive.

You can tune in and watch Monday January 18th at 7 pm on Utah’s CW30 or Saturday, January 23rd at 6pm on ABC4 Utah.

Some of the awards being presented on the program:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Civil Rights Award

The Martin Luther King, Jr., Award was established to recognize Utah citizens whose efforts have contributed significantly to the advancement of civil rights in this state. Dr. King is widely regarded as America’s pre-eminent advocate of nonviolence and one of the greatest nonviolent leaders in world history.

Drawing inspiration from both his Christian faith and the peaceful teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. King led a nonviolent movement of achieving social change. Dr. King said, “Not everybody can be famous but everybody can be great, because greatness is determined by service.” Dr. King’s, I Have A Dream speech was a cry for equality and moral vision.

Rosa Parks Award

The Rosa Parks Awardwas established in 1992 for the dual purpose of: honoring the courage with which Rosa Parks challenged racial segregation in Montgomery, Alabama, and gave momentum to the struggle for racial equality in America, and honoring annually a woman whose life in Utah has helped to “Keep the Dream Alive.” Mrs. Parks herself presented the first award at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial Luncheon of the NAACP Salt Lake Branch. Rosa Parks is known as the Mother of Civil Rights.

First Responders Awards

The NAACP Salt Lake Branch established the First Responders Awards in 2017 in an effort to recognize and celebrate the men and women who serve our communities every day. They respond immediately when there is an accident or emergency. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), paramedics, firefighters, and police officers are all considered first responders. While we appreciate all First Responders, these First Responders that we recognize are those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to protect our communities in different ways.

Scholarships

Each year as the NAACP Salt Lake Branch honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., for his life achievements and influence as an American civil rights leader, scholarships are presented to Utah students to assist with their financial obligations. We thank the donors who have made our scholarships possible.

Mission

The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.

Vision

The vision of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination.

Martin Luther King’s Six Principles of Nonviolence



Principle One – Non-violence is a Way of Life for Courageous People

– Non-violence is a Way of Life for Courageous People Principle Two – The Beloved Community is the Goal

– The Beloved Community is the Goal Principle Three – Attack Forces of Evil, Not Persons doing Evil

– Attack Forces of Evil, Not Persons doing Evil Principle Four – Accept Suffering without Retaliation for the Sake of the Cause

– Accept Suffering without Retaliation for the Sake of the Cause Principle Five – Avoid Internal Violence of the Spirit as well as External Physical Violence

– Avoid Internal Violence of the Spirit as well as External Physical Violence Principle Six – The Universe is on the side of Justice

For more information about the event you can click here.

