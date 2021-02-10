USANA Health Sciences is a global nutritional company headquartered in Utah that has established the USANA Kids Eat non-profit organization to pack and distribute over 800 backpacks of food every weekend to help kids make it to Monday with food. 7 meals are in each backpack, which means up to 5600 meals are provided each week.

School teachers are often overlooked, but they’re helping frontline workers, too. USANA Health Sciences is teaming with USANA Kids Eat and Health Corps to launch our first Teacher Relief Program.

For longer school breaks, like the one we are in now with coronavirus issues, they provide over 3000 larger bags of food to help kids have something to eat. Over 65 Wasatch Front schools and organizations are supported by USANA Kids Eat and Backpacks are provided to schools from Ogden to Herriman.

The hunger situation with Utah kids during this pandemic year is dire. COVID has given more concern for Utah’s food-insecure kids. Experts predicted Utah would worsen by 75% with food-insecure kids. Now we have 1 in 5 Utah children with insufficient or no food every day. 56,000 Salt Lake Valley children qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches—and 20–25% require weekend food aid. USANA Kids Eat is working to change that.

What can we do to help feed Utah’s kids?

There are two main ways.

Join the Weekend Bag Program – Sign up on our website.

Come pack food in bags for kids

Adopt a school – Families or Business Teams

Volunteer to pack bags for a school – Sign up on our website.

Come get the bags at our place

Pack food in your home from the list of items you will buy at the store

When kids receive these food bags it is heartwarming. They are so thrilled and grateful. It’s tender to see the smiles and relief, knowing they will have food to eat and also to see that we can make a difference. That’s what USANA is all about – helping us have the healthiest families and giving back to the communities, one child at a time.

If these options don’t work for you there are others ways to help. Food costs money, of course. Each person, team and company can make monetary donations for food for kids. 100% of the donations goes to food for kids.

To find out more or to donate to Usana Kids Eat you can go to their website.

This article contains sponsored content.