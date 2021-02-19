TriCounty Health expands access to COVID-19 vaccine for rural communities

It’s been a couple of months now in the vaccination process and as Utahn’s, we can’t forget to think about the rural areas in our state. Are people being taken care of and how are they getting access to vital health resources? Liberty Best, the Public Information Officer for the TriCounty Health Department discussed vaccine plans in their jurisdiction.

The Tri-County area (which includes Uintah, Duchesne, and Dagget county) has been faced with many challenges during the pandemic but is working diligently to answer the needs of people in their communities. The vaccination schedule tool has been moved to a different area on their website – on their COVID-19 information page at tricountyhealth.com. They have asked the national guard to help administer vaccines and they have already administered thousands, averaging about one to three hundred a day. Tri-County Health is on the right track reaching folks in rural areas who are in need of healthcare resources when it comes to COVID-19.

All the information regarding TCHD COVID-19 can still be found on tricountyhealth.com/local-covid-update. Information on total positive and total active, total positive activity week by week, weekly local death and hospital rates, and the local transmission index will continue to be reported.

Focus during this pandemic is transitioning to a recovery-response, where our efforts at TCHD are to educate and vaccinate as many people as possible. Soon vaccination efforts will be opening up to wider populations and will be a larger focus of response. Beginning March 1, TCHD will be vaccinating those 65 years old and older including those 18 years old and older with specific health conditions.

To find out more visit TriCounty Health now.

This story contains sponsored content.