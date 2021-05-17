Emily Rosh, Career and Education Program Manager with the Department of Workforce Services joins ABC4 Utah today to talk about getting back to normal from the pandemic.

Right now could be the perfect time to upscale your career. Emily talks about how The Department of Workforce Services helps people upscale their jobs.

According to Emily, there are many options to take the next step on your career path that could lead to your dream job and potentially higher wages. Re-training does not need to be a full-time school commitment. You can still work full time and participate in different training styles, including online, in person, or on-the-job training. At the Department of Workforce Services, they offer free career coaching and financial assistance to help pay for educational opportunities to help you.

Some of the resources available for viewers to upscale their careers are short-term training for occupational certificates or licenses for careers in fields including cybersecurity, software development, pharmacy technician, diesel mechanic, medical assistant, and more.

There are many options available but a few of them are, On-the-job training directly from employers. Usually, it involves hands-on learning with any employer in any industry who is willing and interested. Examples are varied and can be from industries – from the medical field to insurance, web specialists to child care, and many others.

Another option available is apprenticeships for classroom learning and hands-on experience in the field. Technical and higher education schools are implementing new programs to make their classes more accessible during the pandemic, expand online options and increase flexibility for students.

If you are over the age of 14, low income, or have been laid off, you may be eligible for career and education assistance. Everyone is encouraged to apply.

You can learn more about Career and Education Assistance and see if you qualify by visiting one of the Workforce Services employment centers or visiting their website.

Find a location near you!

This article contains sponsored content.