Toy Hauler or Travel trailer, which is right for your family?

Come see just how fun and easy camping can be with this Attitude Wide Lite travel trailer from Parris RV. Simply load up your off-road toys, your camping gear, and head out to your favorite campground! After your gear is unloaded from the 14′ to 18’10” of cargo space, lower the electric bed and you have a sleeping spot for two.

As you wait for your turn on the toys, you can relax on the sofa and two lounge chairs. The double entry bathroom allows you the convenience of entering through the bedroom and your friends can use the hallway entrance. If you need more storage in the bedroom, choose the optional wardrobe slide. The fun is waiting for you at your local Parris RV dealership!

With the Eclipse Attitude Wide Lite toy hauler, you can camp in comfort and style! Along the outside, there is a 40-gallon fuel station so you can keep the fun going all weekend long! The exterior includes a gray fiberglass front cap with LED lights and gray fiberglass sidewalls for a stylish look, plus curbside under glow LED lighting along with an electric awning.

The ramp door with cables has a 3,000 lb rating so you can easily load your toys of choice. Inside you will find an electric bed, a lighted solid surface galley top, a drop range with glass cover, and a pillowtop mattress with bedspread and shams.

In the galley and bedroom, you will also find a USB charger. All you have to do now is choose the layout that fits your active lifestyle the best! Come down to Parris RV and see if this is the perfect fit for you!

Eclipse Attitude Wide Lite toy hauler 2814GS highlights:

Peninsula Counter

Electric Bed/Dinette

Two Lounge Chairs

Private Bedroom

USB Chargers

