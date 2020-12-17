Tomorrow is the final day to donate to Toys for Tots

The United States Marine Corps Reserves, Papa Murphy’s, and ABC4 Utah invite you to support Toys for Tots this year. It’s easy, until December 20th you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any Papa Murphy’s location in Utah, Rock Springs, Evanston, or Elko.

Donations will be accepted at all participating Papa Murphy’s Pizza store locations in Utah, Rock Springs and Evanston, Wyoming, and Elko, Nevada thru Dec. 18, 2020.

Find a store near you.

2020 Goal: The U.S. Marines are asking for 90,000 toys to help 25,000 children in need throughout Utah. Children ages 0-14 benefit from the Toys for Tots campaign.

Thanks to this year’s sponsor, Papa Murphy’s whose core purpose is to bring all families together through food people love with a goal to create fun, convenient, and fulfilling family dinners. Through their ‘Papa Cares’ program, they believe in the importance of giving back to our local community they love and have been a part of for 23 years. Everyone at Papa Murphy’s is rallying around this campaign. They want to do everything they can to help less fortunate children this holiday season and believe the partnership with Toys for Tots will allow them to enhance the lives of so many deserving children. Making a difference in our local community is important to Papa Murphy’s and they look forward to their continued support of children and families in our community.

The United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program celebrates 9 years in 2020! The Utah Toys for Tots program has been in place for 40 years. ABC4 Utah has been the official television sponsor for more than 20 years.

The primary goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver, through a shiny new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to underserved children that will motivate them to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens and community leaders.

