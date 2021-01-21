Today is National Penguin Awareness Day

Penguins have captivated the hearts of humans for a long time. While graceful in the water, on land they make you smile with their wayward waddles and little hops around their habitat. Since they first arrived at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in 2010, they’ve been a guest favorite.

Each year on January 20, Penguin Awareness Day is celebrated around the world, and the Aquarium is celebrating for a week from January 18 – 24. Besides visiting the penguins in person, you can also see fun penguin content on the Aquarium’s social media channels throughout the week.

The Aquarium is home to 21 Gentoo penguins who reside in the Mountain America Credit Union Penguin Research Station. Gentoos are one of 17 species of penguin. This year the Aquarium is highlighting different penguin habitats around the world (which includes more than just Antarctic ice sheets).

Fun Gentoo Penguin Facts:

Gentoo penguins are the fastest swimming penguins – they can reach speeds of 22 miles per hour!

Gentoos are the third largest species – with adults reaching 30 inches and weighing 12 to 16 pounds

They make a variety of calls; most frequently a loud trumpeting sound.

Every year on Valentine’s Day, breeding season starts at the Aquarium, and the Animal husbandry team loads in 2,000 pounds of rocks so the penguins can build their nests. The males will present the rock to the female, and if she likes it she accepts the rock; if she doesn’t, the male continues the search for a better one.

This article contains sponsored content.