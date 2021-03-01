Today is National peanut butter lover’s day, why not try this unique dish?!

Today is National peanut butter LOVER’s day (not to be confused with National Peanut butter day that is celebrated on January 24th) and Jennifer Burns and Jacob have a unique dish to show ABC4 Utah Viewers, plus it’s simple and kid-friendly.

Fun Peanut Butter Facts:

It takes about 540 peanuts to make a 12-ounce jar of peanut butter.

C.H. Sumner first sold peanut butter in the United States at the Universal Exposition in St. Louis. He sold $705.11 of the “new treat” at his concession stand.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup was introduced to America in 1928.

The oldest operating manufacturer and seller of peanut butter has been selling peanut butter since 1898.

Mr. Ed TV’s used peanut butter as a secret ingredient to get a horse talking.

Americans spend almost $800 million a year on peanut butter.

January 24th is National Peanut Butter Day.

Over the years, Peanut Butter has been paired with many different food combinations. Bananas, chocolate, Shrimp, Cayenne, marshmallows, fudge, and many more. To celebrate today, fall in love with a new combination. Don’t forget to us #PeanutButterLoversDay to post on social media.

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef

1/3 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup chopped green onions

2-1/2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons grape jelly

2 tablespoons soy sauce

4 medium flour tortillas (8 to 10-inch diameter), warmed

1/4 cup chopped dry roasted peanuts

Instructions:

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and bell pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings, if necessary. Return beef to skillet; season with pepper.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Stir in green onions, peanut butter, jelly, and soy sauce; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until peanut butter and jelly are melted.

Spoon beef mixture evenly onto tortillas; sprinkle with peanuts. Roll up.

Print recipe for home here: Beefy P B & J Wraps

For more recipes or additional information about the nutritional benefits of beef, visit the Utah Beef Council website.

This article contains sponsored content.