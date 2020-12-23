Tips for your Holiday Charcuterie Board

Surae Chinn with ABC4 Utah shows us how easy it is to put together a Holiday Charcuterie Board from her home today.

Believe it or not, you don’t need to be artistically inclined to make a charcuterie board It’s actually a pretty easy process that’s as simple as breaking your board up into categories, then choosing ingredients for each category that complement each other.

Surae suggests starting with the fabulous cheeses from Cache Valley Creamery that can be purchased in chunks, singles, slices, string, or snacks and in many flavors such as American, Asiago, Cheddar, Colby Jack, Gouda, and many more. Visit their website for additional options.

Your charcuterie board should have easy-to-grab already sliced meats, you can also add harder meats that need cutting such as salami. Add crackers, slices of bread, nuts, olives and fruits.

A charcuterie board can never be too full. Make sure you are incorporating something that satisfies all the taste buds – Salty, sweet, spicy, and fresh.

