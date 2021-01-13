Tips for that post-holiday diet and how to lose weight after the holidays

Kaitlin Kelsey RD, CD a Clinical Nutrition Manager with Ogden Regional Medical Center joined Nicea on ABC4 Utah today to provide tips for your Post-Holiday Diet and the best way to lost weight after the holidays.

New Year’s resolutions for many people tend to fall into the category of diet and weight loss. The key to sustained weight loss is making lifestyle changes that you can stick with from here on out. Fad diets may cause quick weight loss due to calorie restriction, but when the diet stops, most people gain back the weight and then some. This is called “yo-yo dieting” and can actually cause more damage to your body. The cycle of losing weight and regaining weight, over and over is actually more detrimental to your health than remaining at a consistent, heavier weight

Healthy weight loss may not seem as satisfying as the promised quick fix of fad diets because it is more slow and steady. A goal of 1-2 pounds of weight loss per week is generally recommended as working towards 5 or 10 pounds a week can cause significant nutrient deficiencies. Nutrient deficiencies can cause some side effects that aren’t fun either, like hair loss or skin issues. Just like putting weight on doesn’t happen overnight, neither does weight loss.

Find activities that you enjoy.

If you don’t enjoy running, don’t run! If you like to walk your dog, that counts as an activity! If you have trouble walking or standing, lifting small hand weights while you watch TV is great. Dance, roller skating, hula hooping, anything that moves your body counts as activity and can make a difference in your overall health.

Consider increasing your water intake. If you know that you don’t drink enough water, focus on one extra cup of water a day, then two, then three. Sometimes when you are thirsty your brain sends a crossed signal and you might think that you are hungry.

If you aren’t getting enough sleep, try getting to bed 15 minutes or 30 minutes earlier. Studies show that when you don’t get enough sleep you have more stress hormone in your body which can cause the body to hang on to extra weight

If you think that you aren’t getting enough fiber, try adding one whole grain product to your day, or adding some veggies to your plate at lunch along with what you normally eat. Find vegetables and fruits that you like, and go with those! If you don’t like it, you don’t have to eat it. You don’t have to force yourself to eat salad if you can’t stand it.

Remember that it’s best to try and change one thing at a time, don’t go wild on day 1. That’s not sustainable and often leads to people feeling down on themselves when they can’t do everything all at once.

