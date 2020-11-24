Tips for helping the seniors with loneliness during this holiday season

Today on ABC4 Utah, Shirine with Crescent Senior Living shares some tips for helping the seniors in your life with loneliness during this holiday season and also still keeping them safe.

Crescent Senior living is always focused on helping families creating memories and this holiday season it will be harder than ever on loved ones and more than ever, on our senior community.

Shirine and the staff at Crescent Senior Living will be putting on a talent show for the seniors in their community show and they’re inviting viewers to come and carol outside the community, you can also reach out to the staff if you’d like to send cards, letters or uplifting messages to residents.

If you have Seniors in your neighborhood they may not have family available to visit or help them. A few ways you can help them are listed below.

Caroling outside their homes.

Dropping off treats or meals for them.

Ordering take-out to be delivered.

Of course, for seniors that might be home right now and seeing this and might be feeling isolated at home during this pandemic, moving to Crescent Senior Living may be the solution.

At Crescent Senior Living they have other seniors, caregivers, a nurse, activities, transportation, 3 wonderful meals and snacks, and opportunities to socialize. Right now they’re offering an end of the year move-in special.: Move-in by December 28th and get February free.

For more information visit their website or give them a call at (801) 790-2400.

This article contains sponsored content.