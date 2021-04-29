This RV proves great things truly do come in small packages!

Brett Parris with Parris RV Joined Nicea on ABC4 Utah to show off this teardrop trailer that proves great things truly do come in small packages. The Braxton Creek Bushwacker Plus is light enough that you can pull it anywhere you want but it has enough room that you can do everything that you need.

Now that camping season is in full swing, you’ll want to make sure that you have just the right RV for you and your family’s needs. Parris RV is the perfect place to go to find your dream RV.

Today we are going to give you a few highlights on the Braxton Creek Bushwacker Plus teardrop trailer:

Bunk Beds

U-Shaped Dinette

Wet Bath

Three-Way Refrigerator

High-Clearance Axl

You will have everything that you need for a great weekend of camping, but the great part is that you won’t have to be burdened down by the weight of a huge RV. This little trailer packs a punch with its sleeping for four, its two-burner cooktop with glass cover for every day’s meals, its expanded wet bath with integrated shower/toilet enclosure, and its Bluetooth-ready stereo with speakers. All that’s left to do is pack up your belongings and hit the road!

The Bushwhacker Plus teardrop trailer by Braxton Creek allows you to travel the unknown with oversized, all-terrain radial tires that include alloy aluminum sport wheels and a high-clearance, torsion-flex, independent axle. Inside, you will enjoy accommodations such as a kitchen sink with an integrated faucet next to a cooktop and a three-way refrigerator that can run off of propane, 12V DC power (battery or solar), or directly from a 240V AC power source.

Head on down to one of the Parris RV locations or visit their website and see what other options are available.

