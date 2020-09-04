There is still time to join the dōTERRA convention 2020

Since 2017, doTERRA has made history by hosting the largest single company convention in Utah. Last year, they hosted over 30,000 attendees and 16,000 live stream participants from around the world.

To keep the community and the doTERRA family safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, our 2020 Global Connection will be virtual. Creative strategies and state-of-the-art technology will allow us to provide a valuable and engaging experience for a much larger global audience. They invite you to come to experience a behind-the-scenes look of what it takes to take a large event virtually.

To create an engaging digital experience, an entire floor of one of their buildings on their Lindon campus was transitioned into a virtual set, including six modern and vibrant rooms of a home. Viewers will get a sneak peek at what the convention can teach them about how to use essential oils and what doTERRA is doing for the Utah community despite the event being virtual.

As much as we wanted to get together with the dōTERRA family to celebrate, because of the current global pandemic, and to ensure the safety of everyone, dōTERRA’s annual convention will be held online as a global connection September 9th – 12th.

Pivoting to a completely online experience in a matter of a few months provided some challenges. Our amazing team members went all out to create an engaging experience for all audiences.

Pursue 2020 will have something for everyone. There is some great introductory essential oil information, and enough to answer your most complicated questions about the science and chemistry of essential oils.

As always, the convention is still the first place to find out about new dōTERRA products that will be released. Tickets are only $30 for access to all online content available through the end of October

One exciting segment in lieu of the product showcase will be an interactive online experience to learn how to use specific products around the house. We call it dōTERRA’s Home. To learn more about the convention and to sign up, visit the doTERRA website.

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market, AND based here in Salt Lake.

dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over five million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers.

Through responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing.

To learn more about doTERRA visit their website or follow them on Facebook, or Instagram.

This article contains sponsored content.