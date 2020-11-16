There are still 9 more days to donate pet items at the Aquarium

Ashley Kerbs, Ambassador Animal Manager, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium joined Nicea on ABC4 to talk about all of the fun and exciting events they have coming up through the holidays. Loveland Living Planet Aquarium loves animals and supporting other nonprofits in the community.

During the month of November, the Aquarium is collecting pet items for Best Friends Animal Society of Utah. They’re in need of toys, food, blankets, and other supplies. Donations are being taken through November 25th. Toys or comfort items must be new or very lightly used. For every item donated, you can enter for a chance to win one of three Family Memberships to the Aquarium at the Information Desk. You can view the Pet Project Wish List on their website.

They are excited to host an expanded Festival of the Seas event this year on our new Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza. The new, nighttime event will be from 5:30 PM to 10:30 PM and includes music, lights, food, and seasonal shopping from local vendors. Families can meet Santa from a distance of course and send letters to the North Pole.

The Festival of the Seas runs November 27 – December 30 and Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $16.95 for children. Tickets are HALF OFF Thursday – Sunday!

There are many options for gifts on the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium website including memberships, plush animal adoptions, custom bricks, and more, and also an exciting Black Friday deal coming up. We can’t reveal the details yet but be sure to check our website on Black Friday.

