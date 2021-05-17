The perfect recipe for summer, regardless of your destination

Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council are in the ABC4 Utah Kitchen to show off a great summer recipe – Sirloin with Sugar Snap Pea and Pasta Salad!

Ingredients:

  • 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
  • 2 cups fresh sugar snap peas
  • 2 cups cooked gemelli or corkscrew pasta
  • 1 cup grape or teardrop tomatoes, cut in halves
  • 3 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • Freshly grated lemon peel
  • Chopped fresh parsley leaves (optional)

Gremolata Dressing:

  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 2 teaspoons freshly grated lemon peel
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper

Instructions:

  • Bring water to boil in a large saucepan. Add peas; cook 2 to 3 minutes until crisp-tender. Drain; rinse under cold water. Combine peas, pasta, and tomatoes in a large bowl. Set aside. Whisk Gremolata Dressing ingredients in a small bowl until well blended. Toss 2 tablespoons dressing with pasta mixture. Set aside.
  • Combine 3 teaspoons minced garlic and 1 teaspoon pepper; press evenly onto beef Top Sirloin Steak. Place steak on rack in broiler pan so the surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 9 to 12 minutes for medium-rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Carve steak into thin slices; season with salt, as desired. Add steak slices and remaining dressing to pasta mixture; toss to coat evenly.
  • Garnish with lemon peel and parsley, if desired.

For more recipes and information about Utah Beef Council, visit the Utah Beef Council website.

