The perfect recipe for summer, regardless of your destination

Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council are in the ABC4 Utah Kitchen to show off a great summer recipe – Sirloin with Sugar Snap Pea and Pasta Salad!
Ingredients:
- 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 2 cups fresh sugar snap peas
- 2 cups cooked gemelli or corkscrew pasta
- 1 cup grape or teardrop tomatoes, cut in halves
- 3 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- Freshly grated lemon peel
- Chopped fresh parsley leaves (optional)
Gremolata Dressing:
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons freshly grated lemon peel
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
Instructions:
- Bring water to boil in a large saucepan. Add peas; cook 2 to 3 minutes until crisp-tender. Drain; rinse under cold water. Combine peas, pasta, and tomatoes in a large bowl. Set aside. Whisk Gremolata Dressing ingredients in a small bowl until well blended. Toss 2 tablespoons dressing with pasta mixture. Set aside.
- Combine 3 teaspoons minced garlic and 1 teaspoon pepper; press evenly onto beef Top Sirloin Steak. Place steak on rack in broiler pan so the surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 9 to 12 minutes for medium-rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Carve steak into thin slices; season with salt, as desired. Add steak slices and remaining dressing to pasta mixture; toss to coat evenly.
- Garnish with lemon peel and parsley, if desired.
For more recipes and information about Utah Beef Council, visit the Utah Beef Council website.
