The perfect place to eat this weekend

Katy with Taste Utah shows us a preview of where ABC4 viewers are going to want to visit this weekend to eat.

At Provisions, they offer modern cuisine. They change the menu often and never compromise, they use the best when it’s at its best by using the peak ingredients in the peak season. They’ve perfected cooking and eating with the seasons as it’s better for the environment and health. They offer a continued commitment to quality ingredients.

Provisions is open for Dine-in and Take Out and they’re also offering free delivery. You can visit their website for more information.

Take a bite out of Utah’s food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

You can also visit Katy on her adventures around Utah via the website!

This article contains sponsored content.