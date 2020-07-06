The perfect on the go breakfast

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council shows the perfect way to put together steak, eggs, and cheese to make the perfect Get up and Go burrito!

These are delicious and perfect for eating at home or taking on the go. A well-balanced meal with protein, carbs, and nutrients.

You can view and print the full recipe here.

For more information about Utah Beef Council visit their website. If you’d like more recipes you can find them on Pinterest, Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

This article contains sponsored content.