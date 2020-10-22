The perfect meal for the upcoming cold front

Surae and Nicea are in the ABC4 kitchen cooking up a perfect meal for the cold weather using their favorite ingredients from Cache Valley Creamery.

Try out the Texas Red Chili Cheese Bowl with Cache Valley Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Monterey Jack Cheese

To complement the Texas Red Chili Cheese bowls you could add in these Cheesy Cornbread Muffins, find the recipe on their website, you can also find additional recipes.

For more than 75 years Cache Valley Creamery has been producing flavorful, rich cheese using only the best quality ingredients. Tasty goodness is bound to happen with their products in your kitchen and recipes.

To find your nearest store that carries Cache Valley Creamery visit the store locator on their website. “Goodness is just around the Valley.”

This article contains sponsored content.