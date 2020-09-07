The perfect meal for Labor Day

Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council show us the perfect recipe for any day but one that looks especially appetizing for Labor Day – Grilled Steak and Watermelon Salad!

When it comes to high-quality proteins, Utah Beef Council advises that beef provides many nutrients in a smaller serving size than some other choices. For example, you’d have to eat at least 8 oz. of cooked chicken breast to get the same amount of iron in just 3 oz. serving of cooked beef.

If you compare Ground Beef and Ground Turkey you might be surprised by the results. Before you decide to go with Ground Turkey for Ground Beef, check the Nutrition Facts Label to make sure you’re making the best substitution for your health.

Ground Beef has more of many essential nutrients and lean ground beef can be lower in calories, fat, and cholesterol than Ground Turkey.

