The perfect meal for fall weather

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council to show ABC4 viewers a hearty balanced meal that that is perfect for these cooler fall temperatures.

Jennifer combines onions, peppers, ground beef, and many other ingredients in a dutch oven to make a Beef and White Bean Chili.

According to Utah Beef Council, Beef is an excellent source of protein and supplies 10 essential nutrients including B-vitamins, zinc, and iron that support an active and healthy lifestyle. The nutrients in beef provide our bodies with the strength to thrive throughout all stages of life. Many Americans could benefit from adding a high-quality protein to their diet.

For additional recipes and more information regarding the nutrients that Beef has to offer, visit the Utah Beef Council website.

This article contains sponsored content.