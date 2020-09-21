The one-pot wonder, cheeseburger casserole

Looking for a one-pot wonder? This efficient recipe makes a lot of food but doesn’t require all the clean up! Use a lean ground beef, like a 93/7 protein to fat ratio, as suggested by Utah Beef Council for a healthy meal. Get essential B vitamins, iron, and protein at the same time.

Cheeseburger Casserole

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 large onion, diced, any kind

1 (14.5) can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

2 tablespoons cup ketchup

2 tablespoon yellow mustard

2 cups cooked pasta, any kind

1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

1 large tomato, diced

3 green onions, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Bring a stockpot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add ground beef, onion, salt and pepper. While breaking up beef, cook for 5-6 minutes or until beef has browned and onions have softened. Drain fat.

Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, ketchup, mustard and pasta. Cook over medium heat for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in cheese. Cook another minute. Garnish each serving with tomatoes and green onions. Serve immediately.

