The one-pot wonder, cheeseburger casserole

Cheeseburger Casserole
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 lb. ground beef
1/2 large onion, diced, any kind
1 (14.5) can diced tomatoes, undrained
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
2 tablespoons cup ketchup
2 tablespoon yellow mustard
2 cups cooked pasta, any kind
1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
1 large tomato, diced
3 green onions, chopped
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Bring a stockpot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add ground beef, onion, salt and pepper. While breaking up beef, cook for 5-6 minutes or until beef has browned and onions have softened. Drain fat.
Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, ketchup, mustard and pasta. Cook over medium heat for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in cheese. Cook another minute. Garnish each serving with tomatoes and green onions. Serve immediately.
