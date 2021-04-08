The FundRACER begins tomorrow, are you registered yet?

The CNS Amazing FundRACER is a virtual race where individuals of all abilities can compete in challenges while raising funds for the CNS Charitable Care Program. It is a part scavenger hunt, part adventure race, part party, and all fun! You can also win some amazing prizes!

The 3-day scavenger race is from April 9-11th and challenges are focused on health; physical health, mental health, community health, and healthy habits. All fitness levels are welcome to participate. Prizes will be given along the way and 10 finalists (based on the highest points) will be chosen to compete in a Final Race on April 16th in Salt Lake City.

The registration fee is $50 per person and is a tax-deductible donation to the Community Nursing Services Charitable Care Program.

The CNS Amazing FundRacer virtual live-streamed program will be aired via their website on the evening of April 16th. 100% of proceeds from this event help patients who are unfunded and in need of home health or hospice care.

To learn more visit CNS FundRACER now.

This story contains sponsored content.