Brian Decker, Owner and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning joined Nicea on ABC4 Utah to discuss the Four Retirement Pillars.

Brian has been in the financial planning business for 35 years. Everyone’s retirement looks different but generally speaking there are certain things you tell all of the people you meet with that they should have in their retirement plans.

Brian calls them the four Pillars of Retirement Planning:

Protection

Growth Potential

Income

Liquidity

Brian believes that every plan for retirement should include strategies for protection, growth potential, income and liquidity. All four of those Pillars for retirement play a key part in a clients overal financial strategy.

According to Brian, All four of these retirement planning pillars work together to form a cohesive financial strategy. Separately, these four pillars – Protection, Growth Potential, Income and Liquidity can stand alone as good financial planning pieces. When you build an overall plan that makes each of those key pillars work together, it’s much stronger.

Contact Brian Decker and Decker Retirement Planning for help building a strong retirement plan designed for you by calling (833) 717-3030 or by visiting their website.

This article contains sponsored content.