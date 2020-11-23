The best way’s to use up leftover’s

Jennifer Burns is joining ABC4 for Utah Beef council to help with some more fabulous idea’s for what to do with all of those leftovers we all might have filling up the refrigerator around the holiday’s.

We all know that 2020 has been anything but normal, and because of that we gave an alternative idea for Thanksgiving Dinner last week which would go perfect with this week’s suggestion on how to use those left overs.

Breakfast Skillet Beef Tacos

Ingredients:

8 ounces cooked (leftover) beef Steak or Roast, chopped (about 1-1/2 cups)

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

4 large eggs, beaten

1 cup frozen Mexican vegetable blend

8 small flour tortillas or taco shells (about 6-inch diameter), warmed

Crumbled queso blanco or shredded reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend (optional)

Optional Toppings: Salsa, guacamole, dairy sour cream, chopped fresh cilantro, chopped avocado

Instructions:

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add eggs and vegetables; cook 1 to 3 minutes or until eggs are scrambled and just set, stirring occasionally.

Stir in beef Steak; cook and stir 1 minute or until beef is just heated through.

Evenly divide beef mixture between tortillas; top evenly with cheese, if desired. Serve with Toppings, if desired.

For a printable version of this recipe, click here.

For more information and recipes from Utah Beef Council, visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.