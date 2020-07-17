The best Sushi in Utah!

Katy and Jami with Taste Utah visit Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar and enjoy lunch on the Patio.

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar was born from a love of sushi. Local sushi chefs Kris Bodeen and Scott Coulter saw an opportunity to stretch and expand Utah’s palate through their own sushi creations and Asian-inspired dishes. In 2002, they opened the first Tsunami.

Tsunami Restaurant now has five locations in Utah and beyond, they are the place to go for a night out with friends or family, a business lunch, or to celebrate any occasion. They are dedicated to obtaining the freshest, finest quality ingredients available and pairing it with professional service in a relaxing and enjoyable environment.

Tsunami flies in fresh seafood daily from around the world and focuses on serving fish that is seasonally available to ensure absolute freshness and quality. They also make more than 40 specialty sauces, including Habanero Chili Sauce, Spicy Aioli, and Jalapeño Teriyaki Sauce.

At Tsunami you have an entirely separate Gluten Free menu while many of our regular menu items are gluten-free, to begin with, while other recipes are modified utilizing alternate ingredients such as Yamasa Tamari soy sauce. In addition to a Gluten Free menu, Tsunami also offers a variety of vegetarian options. Many of their dishes can also be made vegan upon request.

In addition to the extensive options for meals, Tsunami offers a full liquor list, including beer, wine, and hard spirits, and they also have a large variety of sakes that have been carefully selected to complement our cuisine.

Due to COVID-19, Patio and Dine In options vary by location, and reservations are required. All locations are open for curbside pickup.

