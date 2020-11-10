The 2020 Holiday Food and Fund Drive is still available

Today on ABC4, Nicea is joined by Ginette Bott, President & CEO of The Utah food Bank to talk about the Utah Human Race and Holiday Food & Fund Drive.

Even though the in-person race won’t work this year, Thanksgiving wouldn’t be the same without the Utah Food Banks annual race, so they’ve switched to a virtual race this year.

It’s the 15th annual Utah Human Race, only this year they are hosting a virtual race instead of an in-person gathering, due to COVID-19. The virtual race means that you will register online at Utah Human Race, but then you complete your 5K or 10K wherever and however you want, any time between November 1st and November 27th. Once your race is complete, they ask that you submit results online so that you can see how you did against all the other virtual racers. Both the 5K and 10K are $30 per person and they will be mailing out race shirts and bibs once you register.

You can participate by forming a team or as an individual, and they ask that you let your friends and family know so they can support your efforts with a donation on your behalf. All proceeds will benefit our mission of fighting hunger statewide. We will miss seeing the close to 5,000 people they normally see on Thanksgiving morning but they ask that you share your run on social media, and even better if you are wearing a fun costume.

LINK: Sign up for the 15th annual Utah Human Race

2020 Holiday Food and Fund Drive

1 in 5 Utah kids will likely miss a meal today due to lack of resources, and 511,000 Utahns are unsure where their next meal will come from. Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed the equivalent of 44.1million meals for Utahns in need. Utah Food Bank hosts the annual Holiday Food and Fund Drive from October 15th – January 15th to help stock the shelves of Utah Food Bank and emergency food pantries statewide through the holidays and into the early spring months.

On average, Utah Food Bank has over 500 community groups and businesses across the state register food drives across the state of Utah – They encourage everyone to get involved. The Holiday Fund Drive helps stock their shelves not only during the holidays but for the first part of the year too. Hunger is a year-round issue and if people want to get involved in other ways, they always need food, time, or money.

Utah Food Bank provides food to a statewide network of 203emergency food pantries and agencies. Utah Food Bank turns each $1 donation into $8.03 worth of goods and services, so your donation goes much further than you might think.

LINK: Find out more at Utah Food Bank

This article contains sponsored content.