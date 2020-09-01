ABC4 and Comcast would like to personally invite you to attend the first event in a three-part Social Justice Speaker’s Series that will address – through partnerships, community dialog, and actions – the structural racism that fuels injustices and frequent acts of violence against the Black community.

We know that Comcast alone can’t remedy this complex issue. As part of the company’s multi-year plan to advance social injustice and equality, Comcast will partner with national and local experts, Civil Rights leaders, elected officials, community organizations, and employees to play an integral role in driving lasting reform. Together, we hope to help create a more equitable, just, and inclusive society.

Comcast is launching a Social Justice Fall Series to create a venue to listen, inform, inspire and act to eliminate injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, or ability.

Each of the events in this series will provide the initial spotlight on Comcast’s commitment to advance social justice and equality.

September 3, 2020

Act Now – Learn How to be an Ally and Anti-Racist with Austin Channing Brown – public speaker, and producer, and New York Times bestselling author of I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness

A panel discussion and Q&A with local Utahns:

Visit the website and see how you can Take Action Beyond the #Hashtag

