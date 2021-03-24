Synergy Worldwide is giving back to the community and starting with the Children

Jake Rothfels, Sr. Marketing Manager for Synergy Worldwide Inc. joined Nicea on ABC4 Utah today to talk about how excited his team is about the donation they’ve made to Primary Children’s hospital and how they’re continuing to help out with donations, and how you can too!

Synergy WorldWide Inc., a subsidiary of Nature’s Sunshine Products alongside The Impact Foundation, a charitable organization, presented a check for $25,000 to Primary Children’s Hospital on March 19, 2021.

This is an effort to bring awareness to the body’s hardest-working muscle during Heart Health Month and to better share the healing power of nature, Synergy Worldwide donated five percent of all proceeds of Synergy’s heart health products sold in February to benefit The Heart Center at Primary Children’s Hospital.

“With the critical care they provide to our communities, we are fortunate to have an institution like Primary Children’s Hospital nearby,” said Nate Brower, President of the Impact Foundation. “We are excited to bring more attention to their efforts and proud to support their incredible caregivers and the individuals and families they serve.”

These funds will provide direct support for cutting-edge cardiac equipment and facilities to ensure the highest quality care for patients. This donation will also be used to assist families with children currently enrolled as patients in the hospital by assuaging costs associated with life-saving transplant procedures and medicines.

In doing so, Synergy WorldWide, alongside The Impact Foundation, is continually working to give back to the community and share the healing power of nature with those in need.

Visit the Synergy Worldwide blog for additional information about heart health and while you’re there make a connection with all of the other social media platforms to kickstart your heart or see where you can donate!

